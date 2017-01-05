× Packers officials: Limited number of tickets remain available for Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau

GREEN BAY — A limited number of tickets remain available for purchase for Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants, Packers officials announced Thursday, January 5th.

The tickets are available through Ticketmaster online only, and ticket prices range from $118 to $145, depending on location.

To purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

Packers officials noted NFL’s local blackout rule has been suspended this season, which means the game will be broadcast nationally and throughout Wisconsin, regardless of whether or not the game is sold out.

The blackout rule stated that if a game was not sold out 72 hours prior to kickoff, the game would not be broadcast in local TV markets.

However, the rule has been suspended since 2015.