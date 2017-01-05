Wind chill ADVISORY for 5 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

President-elect Trump’s transition team urges GOP to use federal money to pay for border wall

President-elect Donald Trump formally introduced his pick to lead the defense department Tuesday, as he brought his "thank you" tour to Fayetteville, North Carolina. Trump appeared disciplined -- much unlike past campaign rallies when he broke from his talking points to makes news -- and stayed mostly on script during his rally.

President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has signaled to Congressional Republican leaders that the President-elect’s preference is to fund the border wall through the appropriations process as soon as April, according to House Republican officials.

The move would break a key campaign promise when President-elect Trump repeatedly promised to force Mexico to pay for the construction of the wall along the border.

The President-elect Trump team argues it will have the authority through a Bush-era 2006 law to build the wall, lawmakers say, but it lacks the money to do so.

Transition officials have told House GOP leaders in private meetings they’d like to pay for the wall in the funding bill, a senior House GOP source says.

