× Pups’ Picks, PLAYOFF edition: Will Alvin pick the Packers, or the Giants?

GREEN BAY — The “run the table” Green Bay Packers are looking to start a run to the Super Bowl. That starts Sunday, January 8th — with the New York Giants coming to Lambeau Field for a Wild Card playoff game.

The Packers won six games in a row and ran the table to end the regular season.

The pups from the Wisconsin Humane Society are on a mini winning streak — two in a row.

Alvin is a three-year-old pup available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. He’s a cuddle bug, and loves to sit on laps. He’s a great stress reliever during Packers games — and would make a great addition to any family.

Who will Alvin pick? The Packers, or the Giants?

WATCH:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLICK HERE to learn more about Alvin and the other animals available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society.