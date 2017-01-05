Recognize him? Police need help to ID man who robbed restaurant on Milwaukee’s south side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at Taqueria Los Gallos just south of 13th and Mitchell on the city’s south side.

The suspect walked into the restaurant around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 4th and robbed several patrons at gunpoint of their money. The suspect then fled from the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as a male, black, 25-35 years-old, 6’ tall, and between 185-225 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black Nike gym shoes, and a white and black knit hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District One at 414-935-7360.

