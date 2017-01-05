Silver Alert: Search is on for 82-year-old man missing from Kenosha

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Kenosha.

The search is on for Charles Istbanek — last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th on 33rd Avenue in Kenosha.

He is described as a white man, standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 134 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tattered blue jeans, a black “Wall” brand jacket, dark winter boots and a blue baseball hat.

He wears eyeglasses and has a scruffy beard.

Officials say Istbanek was following his daughter back to his own home when he got lost. He has not returned home.

Istbanek has his Yorkie dog, Cinnamon, with him.

Istbanek previously worked at Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha.

He is believed to be driving a 2002 GMC Sonomoa — dark blue in color — with Wisconsin license plates: HF2-905. The vehicle has a cap on the back, and a sticker that says: “Yes, I smell like a horse. No, I don’t consider it a problem.”

Anyone with information as to Istbanek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha police.