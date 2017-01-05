Wind chill ADVISORY for 5 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

Silver Alert: Search is on for 82-year-old man missing from Kenosha

Posted 7:25 pm, January 5, 2017, by , Updated at 07:27PM, January 5, 2017

KENOSHA — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 82-year-old man missing from Kenosha.

Charles Istbanek

Charles Istbanek

The search is on for Charles Istbanek — last seen around 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5th on 33rd Avenue in Kenosha.

He is described as a white man, standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 134 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing tattered blue jeans, a black “Wall” brand jacket, dark winter boots and a blue baseball hat.

He wears eyeglasses and has a scruffy beard.

Charles Istbanek

Charles Istbanek

Officials say Istbanek was following his daughter back to his own home when he got lost. He has not returned home.

Istbanek has his Yorkie dog, Cinnamon, with him.

Istbanek previously worked at Petrifying Springs Park in Kenosha.

He is believed to be driving a 2002 GMC Sonomoa — dark blue in color — with Wisconsin license plates: HF2-905. The vehicle has a cap on the back, and a sticker that says: “Yes, I smell like a horse. No, I don’t consider it a problem.”

charles-charlie-istvanek-vehicle

Anyone with information as to Istbanek’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha police.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s