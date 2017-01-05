Tickets still available for Wild Card playoff game at Lambeau Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- We're just days away from the Packers first playoff game -- and lots of excitement is in the air. And a playoff game at Lambeau means big business for Green Bay. Carl spent morning getting a preview.

The tickets are available online only, and ticket prices range from $118 to $145, depending on location. To purchase tickets, please visit packers.com/tickets/single_game_tickets and click on the Ticketmaster link.

If you're not interested in springing for the seats, you can watch the game

Green Bay has played the Giants seven times in the postseason and holds a 4-3 record. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2012, a 37-20 New York victory at Lambeau Field in the Divisional round. Sunday’s game will be the Packers’ eighth postseason meeting against the Giants, the most against one opponent (seven vs. Dallas and San Francisco).

The winner of Sunday’s game will go on to play either the Atlanta Falcons or the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional round. After that, it’s the NFC championship game — and then Super Bowl 51, which is being held in Houston on Sunday, February 5th.