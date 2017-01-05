Wind chill ADVISORY for 5 counties in southeast Wisconsin from midnight-10am Friday

Trocadero to close this month, and then reopen with new concept

Posted 4:00 pm, January 5, 2017, by
Trocadero

Trocadero

MILWAUKEE — Another well-established restaurant on Milwaukee’s east side is closing.

After 16 years, Trocadero will shut down on January 15th to make way for a new restaurant concept.

Plans for that restaurant will be announced in February.

The announcement of the closure of Trocadero came a day after news that nearby Mexican restaurant Cempazuchi would also close after 18 years in business.

Trocadero will hold a farewell brunch on the weekend of January 6th through the 8th and January 13th through the 15th.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s