Trocadero to close this month, and then reopen with new concept

MILWAUKEE — Another well-established restaurant on Milwaukee’s east side is closing.

After 16 years, Trocadero will shut down on January 15th to make way for a new restaurant concept.

Plans for that restaurant will be announced in February.

The announcement of the closure of Trocadero came a day after news that nearby Mexican restaurant Cempazuchi would also close after 18 years in business.

Trocadero will hold a farewell brunch on the weekend of January 6th through the 8th and January 13th through the 15th.

