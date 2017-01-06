Attention drivers: More changes are coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.
Monday 1/9
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 East at Moorland for sign structure work and decking. The WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East will reopen by 5am Tuesday morning.
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for pavement repair
Tuesday 1/10
- I-94 East Overnight Full Closure at Moorland for decking.
- Overnight Full Closure of I-41 North at Greenfield for sign structure work and decking
Wednesday 1/11
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 East at Moorland for decking
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for a traffic switch
Thursday 1/12
- Overnight Full Closure of I-94 East at Moorland for decking
- Overnight Full Closure of I-41 South at Watertown Plank for decking