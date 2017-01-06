Attention drivers: More changes are coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up -- with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Monday 1/9

Overnight Full Closure of I-94 East at Moorland for sign structure work and decking. The WIS 100 entrance ramp to I-94 East will reopen by 5am Tuesday morning.

Overnight Full Closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for pavement repair

Tuesday 1/10

I-94 East Overnight Full Closure at Moorland for decking.

Overnight Full Closure of I-41 North at Greenfield for sign structure work and decking

Wednesday 1/11

Overnight Full Closure of I-94 East at Moorland for decking

Overnight Full Closure of I-94 West at 84th Street for a traffic switch

Thursday 1/12