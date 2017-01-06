Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds: Meryl Streep, George Lucas attend private memorial

Posted 12:04 pm, January 6, 2017, by
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (L), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room at the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Friends and family held a private memorial Thursday for actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Meryl Streep, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, and Jamie Lee Curtis were some of the guests who gathered in Los Angeles to remember Fisher and Reynolds at the home they shared.

A joint funeral for the mother and daughter will reportedly be held Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burbank, California — the resting place of stars including Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Gene Autry and John Ritter.

Fisher was 60 when she experienced a cardiac event on December 23 aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died four days later at a hospital. Reynolds died the following day at the age of 84.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s