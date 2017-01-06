× Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds: Meryl Streep, George Lucas attend private memorial

Friends and family held a private memorial Thursday for actresses Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds.

Meryl Streep, “Star Wars” creator George Lucas, Gwyneth Paltrow, Meg Ryan, and Jamie Lee Curtis were some of the guests who gathered in Los Angeles to remember Fisher and Reynolds at the home they shared.

A joint funeral for the mother and daughter will reportedly be held Friday at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Burbank, California — the resting place of stars including Bette Davis, Lucille Ball, Gene Autry and John Ritter.

Fisher was 60 when she experienced a cardiac event on December 23 aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles. She died four days later at a hospital. Reynolds died the following day at the age of 84.