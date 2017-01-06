“Everybody’s just excited:” Single-digit temps don’t deter die-hard Packers fans from green and gold celebration

GREEN BAY -- The cold is not standing in the way of a good party. Packers fans cheered on their team, despite frigid temperatures ahead of Sunday's game at a pep rally in downtown Green Bay.pep-rally4

It might be freezing in downtown Green Bay, but the fans are fired up and cheering on the Pack before Sunday's big matchup against the New York Giants.

"Everybody's just excited, they believe in our team," said Gene Greening, Packers fan.

For Gene Greening, it's a tradition.pep-rally

"I'm known as Mean Gene the dancing machine," said Greening.

He's decked out in green and gold, jumping around!

Fans came prepared, dressed for the weather.pep-rally3

"I have two pairs of pants on, a jacket, two scarves, mittens," said a Packers fan.

The cold may have kept some away but die-hard fans are out cheering on their favorite team, wishing them good luck. They're confident a Sunday victory will be just the beginning of a winning season.pep-rally5

"We did it in 2010, why can't we do it again," said Greening.

The officials Packers pep rally will be Saturday evening outside of Lambeau Field in the Tundra Tailgate Zone, under a tent. Hopefully it will be slightly warmer.

