“Flying there for a vacation:” Local travelers anxiously await details on shooting at Florida airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Several airports across the country say they are tightening security in light of a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport Friday, January 6th. The shooting has caused some passengers at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, to be in a holding pattern. They were scheduled on a Southwest flight to that same airport Friday afternoon.

Passengers at Mitchell Airport are checking flight cancellations while watching the tragedy unfold at the Florida airport on the news at the same time.

Behind-the-scenes, airport officials say they won't publicly discuss their security or whether there are increased measures now. However, on the television monitors in the terminal: continuous news reports of the mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport.

"I was at work ready to leave and I saw that there was a shooting and that's where we're going so, it said nine people wounded but not it's five people dead. Our plans are to wait until we don't have an option and to see if our airline gives us other options," said Brian Dudey, headed to Fort Lauderdale Airport.

The Dudey's plan to get out of the cold may be delayed but in this new year at the airport they say there is reason to be thankful.

"Normally you get upset about your flight getting cancelled or delayed but given what's going on, we're not going to get upset. It is what it is. We're going through a lot less than what other people are going through," said Brian Dudey.

"I feel sorry for the people who are going through this. We're flying there for a vacation, so I feel guilty but I want to get there," said Laura Dudey, headed to Fort Lauderdale Airport.

That flight to Fort Lauderdale was cancelled mid-afternoon, and passengers are looking for other options.