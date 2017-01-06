Friday, January 6th declared “Green and Gold Day” throughout Wisconsin

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker issued a proclamation declaring Friday, January 6th as “Green and Gold Day” throughout Wisconsin. This, in anticipation of the Green Bay Packers playoff game at Lambeau Field versus the New York Giants this Sunday, January 8, 2017.

Gov. Walker stated in a news release:

“Here in Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers are more than a football team. Packer fandom is a tradition passed down from generation to generation and represents some of the things that make our state so great – dedication, loyalty, and passion. This season has been especially fun as a Packers fan, and their performance as a team has shown us the importance of working hard and always persevering, especially when the odds seem stacked against you. This Sunday, I’ll join the citizens of Wisconsin in cheering the Green Bay Packers on to victory. And to help get the Packer Nation excited for the game, I’m happy to declare today as ‘Green and Gold Day’ throughout the state.”