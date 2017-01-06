× Generous donation helps Wauwatosa Fire Dept. to purchase lifesaving devices

WAUWATOSA — The Wauwatosa Fire Department recently received a $15,000 donation to purchase 10 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and four AED training units.

Officials say the generous donation was made by a Wauwatosa resident, James Fischer, his wife Jane, and daughter Jennifer.

An AED is a small, easy-to-use, portable device that can check a heart rhythm and deliver an electric shock to try and restore a normal heartbeat. AEDs are used to treat Sudden Cardiac Arrest, which is a condition where the heart unexpectedly stops beating.

Officials say the donated AEDs will be distributed throughout Wauwatosa in strategic locations to help the most people. These AEDs are being used to jumpstart the HeartSafe Tosa project which takes a three phase approach to cardiac arrest survival. These three parts are:

Teaching Hands-Only CPR

Encouraging everyone to use the PulsePoint smart-phone app

Placing AEDs in businesses and publicly accessible locations

In order to continue growing the HeartSafe Tosa project we would graciously accept additional donations. If interested in any part of this program or to make a donation, please contact Division Chief Chris Sandoval at 414-471-8490 or csandoval@wauwatosa.net.