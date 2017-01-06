× Goalie Marek Mazanec stops 39 shots as Admirals top Barracuda, 3-1

SAN JOSE, Cali. — Goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 39 shots and Derek Army scored two goals to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 3-1 win over the San Jose Barracuda Friday night at SAP Center.

It was the first meeting between the Admirals and the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s San Jose Sharks since Mar. 10, 2006 when the Ads defeated the then-Cleveland Barons 6-3 in Milwaukee.

Mazanec stopped 34 of 35 shots over the final two periods of the game and nearly scored an empty net goal late in the third period.

Milwaukee scored the first goal of the game at 5:07 of the first period. Army, who joined the team earlier in the day, won a faceoff to the right point where Alex Carrier skated with possession to the bottom of the right circle. Carrier’s shot was stopped by San Jose goalie Troy Grosenick but Army backhanded the rebound into the net for his first goal of the season.

The Ads outshot the Barracuda 17-5 in the first period.

San Jose tied the game at 14:54 of the second period with a Daniel O’Regan power play tally.

The Admirals reclaimed the lead at 19:12 of the second frame when Justin Kirkland banged in a rebound for his third goal of the season and second in as many games. Max Gortz’ shot from the slot was stopped but Kirkland was there to slap the rebound. Gortz and Justin Florek recorded the helpers.

Army sealed the game for the Ads when his wrister from the left circle beat the goalie for his second of the game at 9:44 of the third period. Adam Payerl picked up the lone assist.

The Barracuda finished the game with a 40-35 shots advantage and outshot Milwaukee 17-4 in the third frame.

The Admirals travel to Stockton for the first time Sat., Jan. 7 then return home to host Charlotte Tues., Jan. 10 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.