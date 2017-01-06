Managing your photo mess: Organize your printed pictures once and for all, but how?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's one of the top New Year's resolutions -- get organized. And for many people, photos top the list. Mollie Bartelt and Ann Matuszak of Pixologie join Real Milwaukee to help you get started.

Pixologie is a photo organizing business based in Oak Creek. Mollie Bartelt, one of the co-founders of Pixologie, recently published a new book that will help you start fixing your photo mess. You can purchase it on Amazon. It's called "A Simple Guide to Saving Your Family Photos."

