Obama: 'Vladimir Putin is not on our team'

President Barack Obama says he’s concerned about Republican commentators who appear to side with Russia over the US.

“What is true is that the Russians intended to meddle and they meddled,” Obama told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview that aired Friday. “One of the things I am concerned about is the degree to which we’ve seen a lot of commentary lately where there are Republicans or pundits or cable commentators who seem to have more confidence in Vladimir Putin than fellow Americans because those fellow Americans are Democrats.”

“That cannot be,” Obama insisted. Asked if he was describing President-elect Donald Trump, Obama demurred. “Well, what I will say is that — and I said that after the election — we have to remind ourselves that we’re on the same team,” Obama said. “Vladimir Putin is not on our team.”