Wind chill ADVISORY for 7 counties in southeast Wisconsin until 10am

Packers fans, business owners ready for Sunday’s big game vs. the Giants

Posted 9:10 am, January 6, 2017, by

GREEN BAY -- People were fired up in Green Bay on Thursday, January 5th ahead of the Green Bay Packers big Wild Card playoff game vs. the New York Giants set for Sunday, January 8th. It's a game you'll be able to watch ONLY ON FOX6!

Fans are excited -- and so are business owners! Staff at bars and restaurants in the Green Bay area were preparing for some busy nights ahead.

The downtown pep rally starts at 3:30 p.m. Friday. There's also an official pep rally outside Lambeau Field on Saturday, January 7th at 6:00 p.m.

