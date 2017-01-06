× Police: 49-year-old man shot, wounded in incident on Milwaukee’s west side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 26th and Wells on Friday afternoon, January 6th.

The victim, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot by a male suspect just before 3:00 p.m. during circumstances that remain unclear at this time.

The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

MPD is searching for the suspect and seeking a motive.

