President-elect Trump trashes Arnold Schwarzenegger for ‘Apprentice’ ratings

Posted 7:24 am, January 6, 2017
NEW YORK — President-elect Donald Trump has called out Arnold Schwarzenegger for failing to match the ratings he received when he was the host of “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

In a series of tweets,  Mr. Trump said that Schwarzenegger “got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine DJT.”

Slamming Schwarzenegger is an odd move, considering President-elect Trump has kept the title of the executive producer for the NBC reality series.

Schwarzenegger debuted as the host of Mr. Trump’s former hit series on Monday. The new series premiere averaged 4.9 million viewers. That was down compared to the 6.5 million viewers who tuned in two years ago to Trump’s final season premiere as host.

