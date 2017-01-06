Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Suspect in custody, 5 dead, 8 wounded

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Five people are dead, eight others are wounded after a shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, the Broward County Sheriff indicated in a tweet. The shooter is in custody.

Confirmed: Shooting at Fort Lauderdale -Hollywood International Airport with multiple people dead. One subject in custody. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

“We have no evidence at this time that he was acting with anyone else. He is currently in custody and we’re investigating,” Sharief said. Investigators are looking into the suspect’s motive, said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief.

Shots fired at #FLL. We're safe now. Shooter caught. See in background of photo. pic.twitter.com/0i7YU9SQNR — Stephanie Auclair (@stephauclair415) January 6, 2017

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage from CNN affiliates showed large groups of people standing outside on the tarmac.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Gene Messina had just arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Delta Flight 2012 as people were being evacuated from the terminal.

“I got off the plane and I saw people running and screaming. At first I was in shock but when I saw TSA agents running, I booked,” Messina told CNN over Instagram.

When supposedly a man with gun chases the entire terminal out on the tarmac #fortlauderdale #wtf #delta A photo posted by Gene Messina (@gmessina121) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport – at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Calls to the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

In November 2016, nearly 2.5 million travelers passed through Fort Lauderdale’s airport, according to a government report on the facility.

There are four terminals at the airport.

