Stay warm! Packers offering free hot chocolate to fans attending Wild Card game

GREEN BAY — As fans prepare to come to Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon for the Packers-Giants Wild Card playoff, the Green Bay Packers on Friday, January 6th announced they along with Delaware North will be offering free hot chocolate, limited to two per customer, during Sunday’s game to help fans battle the forecasted cold.

The free hot chocolate will be available at each concession stand with hot chocolate on the menu, which is about 40 locations throughout the stadium.

Limited tickets for Sunday’s game remain available and can be purchased through Ticketmaster online only. Ticket prices range from $118 to $145, depending on location.

To purchase, please visit packers.com/tickets/single_game_tickets and click on the Ticketmaster link.