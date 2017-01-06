“Take it all the way!” Businesses reap the benefits from Packers playoff run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- One Green Bay company is banking on the Packers going all the way. Green and gold success could catapult their business.

The magic number is three. That's the number of Packers wins Promotional Designs needs in order for their t-shirt business to boom.

There is rarely a quiet moment at Promotional Designs in Green Bay. The embroidery and screen-printing business is constantly creating and it could be getting a whole lot busier.

"It gets very exciting around here," said Leo Liegeois, Promotional Designs.

A winning Packers scenario would also be a win for the business. The company is contracted with Nike to print Packers NFC Championship t-shirts and Packers Super Bowl Championship shirts.

"As Aaron Rodgers said, 'run the table,' they've got three more tables to run," said Liegeois.

The company has been here before, captured winning teams on a t-shirt.

"This one we printed for the 2010 Super Bowl -- this is one of the earlier ones from the '96 Super Bowl," Liegeois said.

Churning out the merchandise is no easy task.

"They would print approximately 1,800 shirts per hour, working around the clock," said Liegeois.

Every step is meticulously maintained.

"Once the shirts are printed, they needed to go through the drying process," said Liegeois.

Just like the team, they try to keep fans happy.

"When this type of printing happens, it's a great windfall for us. It keeps everybody busy and on their toes," said Liegeois.

And just like the fans they will be closely watching every step of this playoff run.

"I'm a Packers fan, every stretch of the imagination and as a business we hope so too they take it all the way and run that table," said Liegeois.

The company is on a winning streak of its own. Just this fall, it printed some of the Chicago Cubs World Series t-shirts.