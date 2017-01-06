Video: Milwaukee police seek suspect in gas station homicide

LIVE VIDEO: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Suspect in custody, 5 dead, 8 wounded

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect wanted in connection with the January 5th homicide at a gas station at 26th and Lisbon.

The suspect in this case is the man in the black coat and green scarf. He is described as a male, black and believed to be in his 30s, around 6’2″ tall, with a light complexion.

Milwaukee police would also like to speak to the other two people in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.

