Wauwatosa police: 4 suspects arrested after mall theft followed by vehicle crash on Mayfair Road

Posted 2:39 pm, January 6, 2017, by
Wauwatosa police (winter salty vehicle)

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating after four suspects allegedly stole from Mayfair Mall and ended up crashing their vehicle as they fled the scene.

The incident occurred Friday, January 6th, around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, four suspects were involved in stealing clothing from inside a store at Mayfair Mall.

Officials say the suspects took off in a vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle and began following them as they suspects sped away.

Police say the vehicle headed northbound on Mayfair Road when it crashed into a tree on Mayfair Road near Menomonee River Parkway.

Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital — they are expected to survive.

All four will face charges.

Police have not released any further details.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • #whitelivesmattermorebecausetheypayforstuff

    “Police have not released any further details.” I have one more detail for you but it goes without saying. What’s the hospital bill up to so far? Looks like I gotta work some overtime.

    Reply Report comment