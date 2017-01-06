× Wauwatosa police: 4 suspects arrested after mall theft followed by vehicle crash on Mayfair Road

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating after four suspects allegedly stole from Mayfair Mall and ended up crashing their vehicle as they fled the scene.

The incident occurred Friday, January 6th, around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, four suspects were involved in stealing clothing from inside a store at Mayfair Mall.

Officials say the suspects took off in a vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle and began following them as they suspects sped away.

Police say the vehicle headed northbound on Mayfair Road when it crashed into a tree on Mayfair Road near Menomonee River Parkway.

Two of the suspects were taken to the hospital — they are expected to survive.

All four will face charges.

Police have not released any further details.