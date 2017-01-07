× 24-year-old man shot as he fled from suspected robber near 28th and Meinecke

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot as he was running away from a person he claims was going to rob him.

The incident took place around 12:45 p.m., Saturday, January 7th.

Milwaukee police say the 24-year-old man was walking near 28th and Meinecke to a neighborhood corner store, when he saw a “suspicious subject” that began to approach him.

According to police, the victim believed he was going to be robbed so he ran. The suspect then shot the victim as he fled.

Officials say the suspect was treated by the Milwaukee Fire Department and transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to search for a suspect.

No other details have been released.