× Admirals burned by the Heat, 4-0

STOCKTON, Cali. — Goalie David Rittich stopped 35 shots to lead the Stockton Heat to a 4-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Saturday night at Stockton Arena.

The loss snapped a four-game points streak for the Admirals. It also marked the second time Milwaukee has been held scoreless in the 2016-17 season.

Stockton scored the first goal of the game at 12:18 of the first period. After exiting the penalty box, Heat forward Emile Poirier received a pass at the middle of the Milwaukee blue line and slapped the puck into the net for his fifth goal of the season.

The Heat made it 2-0 at 2:13 of the second period. Poirier’s shot from the right circle was stopped but he and Austin Carroll chased after the rebound. Carroll tapped it into the net for his fourth goal of the season.

The Heat scored two empty-net goals in the third period. Poirier scored one at 18:19 and Matt Frattin added another at 19:28.

Ads goalie Marek Mazanec stopped 30 shots in the loss.

The Admirals host Charlotte Tues., Jan. 10 at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.