Fire sweeps through West Allis apartment building, up to 100 residents displaced

Posted 11:19 am, January 7, 2017
Developing story

WEST ALLIS — As many as 100 people have been displaced after fire swept through an apartment building in West Allis on Saturday morning, January 7th.

The fire broke out at a complex just north of Highway 100 and Morgan Ave.

Officials on the scene tell FOX6 News the fire was mainly contained to two apartments. However, they say it spread to the attic of the building.

One firefighter was hurt in this incident — the extent of that person’s injuries is not known.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



