GREENFIELD — Greenfield officials say a driver that failed to stop at a red light caused a two-vehicle crash near 76th and Layton.

The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m., Saturday, January 7th.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the crash.

No other details have been released.

