Keurig and Anheuser-Busch team up to build in-home booze brewer

It is an invention every home needs: your very own booze maker.

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch are teaming up to launch what they call an “in-home alcohol drink system.”

The companies are still doing some research, but the device will reportedly be able to pour beer, spirits and mixers.

The machine will use the technology from Keurig’s now defunct ‘Kold” drink maker, a counter top device that made sodas and mixers on demand.

The company did not specify a name or a timeline.

