NFL Playoff Picture: Which team would you rather have win, Seattle or Detroit?

Posted 5:38 pm, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:46PM, January 7, 2017
MILWAUKEE — The evening before the Green Bay Packers square off against the New York Giants, fans of the green and gold may want to pay particular attention to the Detroit-Seattle game. Why? It’ll determine where the winner of the Packers-Giants game will play in the next round of the playoffs.

Here are the scenarios based on Saturday’s Detroit-Seattle game:

  • If Detroit (#6) beats Seattle (#3), Detroit would be headed for Dallas (#1) next week
    • Winner of the New York (#5)-Green Bay (#4) game would then be headed to Atlanta (#2) next week
  • If Seattle (#3) beats Detroit (#6), Seattle (#3) would be headed to Atlanta (#2) next week
    • Winner of the New York (#5)-Green Bay (#4) game would then be headed to Dallas (#1) next week

That said, who will you be rooting for on Saturday evening? Cast your vote in our poll.

