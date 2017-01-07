× NFL Playoff Picture: Which team would you rather have win, Seattle or Detroit?

MILWAUKEE — The evening before the Green Bay Packers square off against the New York Giants, fans of the green and gold may want to pay particular attention to the Detroit-Seattle game. Why? It’ll determine where the winner of the Packers-Giants game will play in the next round of the playoffs.

Here are the scenarios based on Saturday’s Detroit-Seattle game:

If Detroit (#6) beats Seattle (#3), Detroit would be headed for Dallas (#1) next week Winner of the New York (#5)-Green Bay (#4) game would then be headed to Atlanta (#2) next week

If Seattle (#3) beats Detroit (#6), Seattle (#3) would be headed to Atlanta (#2) next week Winner of the New York (#5)-Green Bay (#4) game would then be headed to Dallas (#1) next week



That said, who will you be rooting for on Saturday evening? Cast your vote in our poll.