× Police: Fight leads to gunfire at tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed inside Brett’s Farm House Tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side early on Saturday, January 7th.

Police say shortly after midnight, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect inside the tavern — just north of 60th and Good Hope.

At one point, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. He died despite lifesaving efforts.

The suspect fled the scene northbound in a dark-colored auto with tinted windows.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.