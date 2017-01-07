Police: Fight leads to gunfire at tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side

Posted 6:43 am, January 7, 2017, by
Fatal shooting at Brett's Farm House Tavern

Fatal shooting at Brett's Farm House Tavern

MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed inside Brett’s Farm House Tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side early on Saturday, January 7th.

Police say shortly after midnight, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect inside the tavern — just north of 60th and Good Hope.

At one point, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. He died despite lifesaving efforts.

The suspect fled the scene northbound in a dark-colored auto with tinted windows.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

Fatal shooting at Brett's Farm House Tavern

Fatal shooting at Brett’s Farm House Tavern

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s