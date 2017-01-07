Police: Fight leads to gunfire at tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side
MILWAUKEE — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed inside Brett’s Farm House Tavern on Milwaukee’s northwest side early on Saturday, January 7th.
Police say shortly after midnight, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect inside the tavern — just north of 60th and Good Hope.
At one point, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. He died despite lifesaving efforts.
The suspect fled the scene northbound in a dark-colored auto with tinted windows.
The search for the suspect is ongoing.
43.152713 -87.984916