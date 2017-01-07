“Reminisce on the good times:” Celebration of life held for Colin Demge, well-known DJ gunned down in Riverwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A celebration of life is held for a well-known musician gunned down in November on Saturday, January 7th. Friends and family still have more questions than answers about his murder. During the celebration they set that aside to remember the artist that touched so many lives in the community.

Everything for the event was donated free of charge -- and more than a dozen DJ's committed to attending the event in the hopes their friend's memory will live on.

To the community that adored him, 33-year-old Colin Demge was a musician on the rise with an ear for sound that could not be duplicated.

"I think he knew he impacted quite a few people but I don't think he had a sense of how many people he actually influenced," said Steven Braun, friend.

"He would play something you never heard and you would go what is that, I really like it. He would push the boundaries of what other people actually play," said Nick Ellis, friend.

But to those who loved him most, he was much more than a talented artist.

"Oh Colin, the first word comes to my mind is just amazing and he would always tell me, 'Liz, there's more words in the human vocabulary than amazing.' But really he was just an astounding person," said Liz Getschow, wife.

The reasons make it harder for family to understand the motive behind his murder. In November of 2016, he was shot outside of his Riverwest home.

The killer is still out there.

"This is a memorial for our friend; play some music that he would have enjoyed and reminisce on the good times we had with him," said Ellis.

More than a dozen DJ's committed to attending the gathering at Shorty's Hall on South 13th Street. Sound, lighting and venue space were also donated. All proceeds at the door are going to the victim's wife.

"What they are doing tonight is such an incredible and supporting thing and I am so appreciative," said Liz.

Demge left behind never finished tracks and mixes that his wife and friends hope to finish for him.

The celebration of life event will go through 2:00 a.m.