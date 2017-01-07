× Report: Charles Manson healthy enough to undergo operation

Infamous cult killer Charles Manson is finally strong enough to undergo a surgery to repair a lesion in his intestines that has caused significant bleeding, according to TMZ.

This comes after Charles was supposed to have have surgery Thursday night for intestinal bleeding, but doctors determined he was too weak and the procedure too risky.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ Manson was taken from Corcoran State Prison to a Bakersfield hospital a few days ago because of a lesion in his intestines that was causing significant bleeding.

Doctors wanted to perform surgery shortly after the 82-year-old arrived at the hospital but he refused.

TMZ’s sources said Thursday Manson had a change of heart and agreed to the surgery, but during pre-op doctors determined he needed to go under the knife but felt it was life-threatening because his condition was too weak.