“We’re reaching out:” MPD District 2 hosts ‘Three Kings Day’ event to connect with the community

Posted 5:47 pm, January 7, 2017, by , Updated at 05:59PM, January 7, 2017

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police officers from District 2 are joining in on one last holiday celebration. Saturday, January 7th, they hosted a “Three Kings Day” event.

District 2 officers teamed up with The National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPAO), and other community partners for the event.

The goal is simple: to celebrate and have fun with some of the families in their community.

“We’re reaching out to children who have been victims of crimes and we’re doing a little party for them today. We give them gifts, we provide food and today is the first year we’re providing free haircuts. Basically, all and all it’s just a fun day reaching out to the community,” said Eliel Contreras, Milwaukee Police Department.

This is the second year of the event.

Another worthy note: Monday, January 9th, is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

