× Big game: FOX6 checks in with Packers fans at Lambeau; checks out food ideas for those watching at home

GREEN BAY/MILWAUKEE — On Sunday morning, January 8th, Green Bay Packers GAME DAY, FOX6’s Carl Deffenbaugh was up in Green Bay at Lambeau Field, and FOX6’s Julie Collins was here in Milwaukee as fans geared up for the big game!

Carl spent the morning talking with fans — both Green Bay Packers fans and New York Giants fans excited for the big playoff game at Lambeau Field.

Kickoff was set for 3:40 p.m. Sunday — with the game set to air on FOX6!

The Packers were offering FREE hot chocolate (two per customer) to help fans battle the cold.

Packers officials reminded fans to dress appropriately for the cold, and allow themselves plenty of time to get through the gates and to their seats ahead of kickoff. There are metal detectors being used at Lambeau Field for the first time this season.

Two featured alumni were scheduled to make appearances Sunday at Lambeau -- Ahman Green and Dorsey Levens would be taking part in fan activities at the Tundra Tailgate Zone (TTZ) and Legends Club, respectively, leading up to kickoff.

While fans were tailgating Sunday morning, they would have an opportunity to see four Packers snow sculptures around the stadium, sculpted by Team USA Snow Sculpture. The sculptures will feature a player with a football, a Packers helmet and Get Loud Lambeau messages.

Fans were allowed to take photos with the sculptures outside the American Family Insurance Gate, Associated Bank Gate, Bellin Gate and Harlan Plaza.

Large light-up “Go Pack Go” letters were also positioned near the fan walkway and the TTZ on the stadium’s east side for fan photo opportunities prior to the game.

For each touchdown scored by the Packers at Sunday’s game, Sargento will double their donations to the Touchdowns for Charity program, resulting in $3,000 per touchdown shared between the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee and Paul’s Pantry in Green Bay.

In addition, the Packers and WPS Health Solutions will be recognizing U.S. Army veteran Michael Kirby and his family through Operation Fan Mail on-field prior to the national anthem.

Singer John Vincent will perform the national anthem.

Additionally, a flyover will be performed by four Navy jets from the Naval Air Station Lemoore in California.

At halftime, the High School Quarterback Challenge, presented by HPE and Camera Corner, will include a tournament featuring players from the competition’s eight winning schools from each Packers home game during the regular season. Appleton North, Ashwaubenon, Cedar Grove-Belgium, Menasha, Green Bay Preble, Two Rivers, Wilmot Union and Xavier High Schools will all take part.

Rally towels, compliments of Bellin Health, Festival, Kohls and Oneida Nation, will be distributed to fans as the giveaway item at the game.

Meanwhile, Julie Collins was back in the Milwaukee area -- at Pick 'n Save -- getting a look at all the tasty options for fans taking in the game at home. That included Packers-themed appetizers, entrees and desserts!

