4 killed in Jerusalem vehicle attack; official says it’s an act of terror

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. A truck ploughed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on in which a number of people were injured. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI

Israeli security forces and emergency personnel gather at the site of a vehicle-ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. A truck ploughed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on in which a number of people were injured. / AFP / AHMAD GHARABLI

EILAT, Israel — A truck rammed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem, killing four people and injuring at least 13, Israel’s emergency services said Sunday.

Three of the four killed were female soldiers, Israeli Education Minister Neftali Bennett said. He said the fourth person killed was a young man, but it was not immediately clear whether he was a soldier.

Bennett said he believes the attack was an act of terror.

Police said all of the slain victims were in their 20s.

The attack happened on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack. Authorities said an attacker was “neutralized,” but did not specify whether that means he was arrested or killed.

Israeli security forces and medics help evacuate a wounded soldier at the site of a ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. A truck ploughed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on in which a number of people were injured. / AFP / Gali Tibbon

Israeli security forces and medics help evacuate a wounded soldier at the site of a ramming attack in Jerusalem on January 8, 2017. A truck ploughed into a group of soldiers in Jerusalem on in which a number of people were injured. / AFP / Gali Tibbon

