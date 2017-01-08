Mom accused of stealing puppy from pet store had 3 children in tow: “They were busy and wouldn’t notice”

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Missouri — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly stole a puppy from a Lake St. Louis pet store.

According to police, Carolyn Childres had three children, two of which were inside a red wagon, when she arrived at Petland on Monday, January 2nd.

The suspect then asked an employee to see a white puppy, which the employee carried to a cubicle so Childres and her 10-year-old daughter could play with it.

About 10 minutes after the puppy was placed in the cubicle, Childres was seen on surveillance video placing it in a large brown purse, according to the probably cause statement.

After the puppy was put in the purse, the suspect walked out of the front door with the children in the wagon and the 10-year-old holding the purse the puppy was inside, police said.

During an interview with police, Childres reportedly said she told her children they could play with some puppies, but while they were playing with them she said: “It crossed my mind to take the puppy since they were so busy and wouldn’t notice puppy being gone.”

The puppy Childres took was described as a Bichon-Poo that was valued at $1,995, police said.

Childres has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child and stealing an animal.