× No one hurt when fire broke out in chimney of home on Maple Tree Road in Sheboygan Co.

SHEBOYGAN — No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a home on Maple Tree Road in Sheboygan County Sunday, January 8th.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6:30 p.m.

A 911 call came in from the homeowner, indicating there was a fire in the chimney, moving into the walls.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed an active fire in the chimney.

All of the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, they reported embers in the attic.

The fire was extinguished and confined to the chimney and a small section of attic.