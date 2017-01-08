No one hurt when fire broke out in chimney of home on Maple Tree Road in Sheboygan Co.

Posted 9:05 pm, January 8, 2017, by
fire generic

SHEBOYGAN — No one was hurt when a fire broke out at a home on Maple Tree Road in Sheboygan County Sunday, January 8th.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 6:30 p.m.

A 911 call came in from the homeowner, indicating there was a fire in the chimney, moving into the walls.

Upon arrival, officials confirmed an active fire in the chimney.

All of the people inside the home were able to get out safely.

Upon the fire department’s arrival, they reported embers in the attic.

The fire was extinguished and confined to the chimney and a small section of attic.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s