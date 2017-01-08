“Nothing like this!” Packers, Giants fans tailgate, celebrate playoff football at Lambeau Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- For some, despite the cold, there was no place they'd rather be on Sunday, January 8th than Lambeau Field for a Green Bay Packers PLAYOFF matchup!

"It`s cold, but it`s not as cold as we`ve seen," Todd Huffman said.

Fans came prepared.

"Thermals, snow pants, thermals underneath, jacket," Brian Klessig said.

Klessig's group was celebrating 15 years of tailgating at Lambeau Field!

"15-year anniversary. We`ve been coming here for 15 years. It`s a special day for us!" Klessig said.

In the parking lots at Lambeau, Packers and Giants fans tailgated side-by-side ahead of the big playoff matchup.

"We welcome everybody," Romero Coleman said.

"Best fans in the whole NFL," Sally Guglielmo said.

"Except for the Giants fans!" Mark Guglielmo said.

FOX6 even found families split down the middle.

"I actually invited him, knowing he`s a Giants fan," Bailey Roman said.

"No hate, no fighting," Dylan McKibben, a Giants fan said.

We even found some rivals -- married to each other!

"It will all work out. Go Giants!" Jubert Segovia said.

"Go Pack Go!" Terry Segovia said.

They said a team won't tear them apart.

"We love football. We`re a football family," Jubert Segovia said.

It was an all around great time for these fans -- excited to see their team play in the playoffs.

"Good food, good friends, good times!" Coleman said.

"There`s nothing like this!" Huffman said.

The Green Bay Packers WON Sunday vs. the Giants -- and they'll face the Dallas Cowboys in Texas next Sunday, January 15th at 3:40 p.m.