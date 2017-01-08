PLAYOFF football at Lambeau Field: New York Giants lead Green Bay Packers 6-0

GREEN BAY — It’s time for Green Bay Packers PLAYOFF FOOTBALL! The Packers and New York Giants face off Sunday, January 8th at Lambeau Field!

Kickoff was set for 3:40 p.m. — and this is a game you can watch ONLY ON FOX6!

GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 8: The Green Bay Packers take the field before the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The following players would not play in Sunday’s playoff game between the Packers and the Giants, according to Packers.com:

Green Bay Packers
6 QB Joe Callahan
11 WR Trevor Davis
24 CB Quinten Rollins
44 RB James Starks
68 T Kyle Murphy
91 LB Jayrone Elliott
99 DT Christian Ringo

Starting lineup changes: #88 Ty Montgomery will start at running back for Starks

New York Giants
29 S Nat Berhe
44 RB George Winn
58 DE Owa Odighizuwa
65 T Will Beatty
89 TE Jerell Adams
90 DE Jason Pierre-Paul
97 LB Ishaq Williams

Starting lineup changes: #73 Marshall Newhouse will start at right tackle for #68 Bobby Hart

Your Packers playoff captains for Sunday’s game were as follows:

Offense:

QB Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers watches action during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field on December 11, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

G TJ Lang

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 27: Guard T.J. Lang #70 of the Green Bay Packers on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Packers 38-8. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Defense:

LB Julius Peppers

GREEN BAY, WI - DECEMBER 04: Julius Peppers #56 of the Green Bay Packers leaves the field following a game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on December 4, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Houston 21-13. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 18: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after making an interception against the Chicago Bears in the third quarter at Soldier Field on December 18, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Special Teams:

K Mason Crosby

DB Micah Hyde

As play got underway at Lambeau Field Sunday afternoon, the Packers won the coin toss and opted to defer.

The Giants would start with the ball.

During the Giants’ first play, Packers’ safety Micah Hyde met Giants’ running back Paul Perkins for a two yard loss.

Packers’ strong safety Morgan Burnett and free safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix teamed up to force an incomplete pass intended for Giants’ wide receiver Odell Beckham on third-and-five.

The Packers were forced to punt during their first possession this game.

The Giants would start at their 38 yard line after Jake Schum’s 48-yard punt.

The first score this game was a 26-yard field goal by Giants’ Robbie Gould. The Giants then led the Packers 3-0 with 5:44 left in the first quarter.

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 23: Robbie Gould of the New York Giants kicks during the NFL International series game between Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants at Twickenham Stadium on October 23, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

During the Packers’ next possession, a 32-yard penalty was called on the Giants for pass interference on Jordy Nelson. The Packers would start at the Giants’ 30 yard line.

The Packers’ defense was soon able to force a three-and-out — and the Packers’ would start at their own 45 yard line after the Giants’ possession.

The Giants led the Packers 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

CLICK HERE for a first quarter recap via Packers.com.

Early in the second quarter, Packers’ wide receiver Jeff Janis tackled Giants’ wide receiver Dwayne Harris as he caught the ball — and the Giants would then take over at their own 34 yard line.

Soon, Packers’ wide receiver Randall Cobb was able to break up a pass intended for Giants’ wide receiver Sterling Shepard — and the Giants were forced to punt.

Packers’ wide receiver Randall Cobb caught a 13-yard pass in his return to the Packers’ lineup during their next possession.

Then, Jake Schum completed a 58-yard punt to pin the Giants back at their own eight yard line.

Packers’ wide receiver Jordy Nelson was hurt in the second quarter — after he was hit hard in the side near the sideline. The Packers announced he was being carted off the field to the locker room — and questionable to return with a rib injury.

Jordy Nelson hurt during Packers vs. Giants playoff game

The Giants’ added to their lead with a 40-yard field goal by Robbie Gould — putting them ahead 6-0 in the second quarter.

This, after a pass by Giants’ QB Eli Manning was deflected by Packers’ linebacker Joe Thomas Jr.

