× President Barack Obama to bid the nation goodbye in farewell address Tuesday, January 10th

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama will bid the nation goodbye Tuesday night, January 10th in his last big speech before yielding the spotlight to the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration hoopla.

You can be sure President Obama will offer another defense of his signature health care law and make the case that his administration put the economy back on solid footing after inheriting the 2008 financial crisis.

The buzzy part, though, is likely to be what one Obama loyalist called a series of “admonitions about the challenges we face moving forward.”

Those admonitions will likely be squarely aimed at President-elect Donald Trump, and may include calls to celebrate America’s diversity, to be more respectful of critics and, as the loyalist put it, “to strengthen and embrace our democracy.”

The speech will be delivered from McCormick Place in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. CST.