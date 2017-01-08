President Barack Obama to bid the nation goodbye in farewell address Tuesday, January 10th

Posted 7:19 pm, January 8, 2017, by
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Breifing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. In what could be the last press conference of his presidency, afterwards Obama will be leaving for his annual family vacation in Hawaii. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: U.S. President Barack Obama answers questions during a news conference in the Brady Press Breifing Room at the White House December 16, 2016 in Washington, DC. In what could be the last press conference of his presidency, afterwards Obama will be leaving for his annual family vacation in Hawaii. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Barack Obama will bid the nation goodbye Tuesday night, January 10th in his last big speech before yielding the spotlight to the President-elect Donald Trump inauguration hoopla.

You can be sure President Obama will offer another defense of his signature health care law and make the case that his administration put the economy back on solid footing after inheriting the 2008 financial crisis.

The buzzy part, though, is likely to be what one Obama loyalist called a series of “admonitions about the challenges we face moving forward.”

Those admonitions will likely be squarely aimed at President-elect Donald Trump, and may include calls to celebrate America’s diversity, to be more respectful of critics and, as the loyalist put it, “to strengthen and embrace our democracy.”

The speech will be delivered from McCormick Place in Chicago at 8:00 p.m. CST.

