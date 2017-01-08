Racine police: 6 taken to the hospital after crash involving 2 vehicles near Barker and Buchanan

RACINE — Racine police said Sunday, January 8th six people were hurt in a crash that happened near the intersection of Barker Street and Buchanan Street involving two vehicles.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The six people who were hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police said one of those people was ejected from their vehicle.

The severity of the injuries are unknown at this time and no names are being released.

The Racine Police Department Traffic Bureau is currently investigating the accident.

Investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.

