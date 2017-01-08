WATCH: Georgia Tech’s swim meet at Virginia Tech canceled due to winter storm; then, this happened!

Posted 3:44 pm, January 8, 2017, by , Updated at 03:52PM, January 8, 2017

BLACKSBURG, Virginia — As a snowstorm brought several inches of fresh powder across the East Coast, the Georgia Tech swim team took the internet by storm.

According to a post on the Georgia Tech Facebook page, the swimmers got snowed into their hotel after their meet at Virginia Tech was cancelled — so they went outside for a little extra practice.

The video shows the swimmers working on their  4×50 relay, as they glide across the snow in their respective swim styles. They compete in perfect form, but it makes us cold just watching them!

As of Sunday morning, the Facebook post had more than four million views!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s