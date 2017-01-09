× Brookfield teen accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl in park

WAUKESHA COUNTY — 17-year-old William Hoffman of Brookfield faces multiple charges in connection with an incident that allegedly happened at Mary Knoll Park in early December 2016.

Hoffman is charged with the following:

Second-degree sexual assault

Dangerous weapons on school premises

Strangulation and suffocation

According to the criminal complaint, Hoffman and a 16-year-old girl went for a drive on December 7, 2016 — and ended up at Mary Knoll Park. At that point, the complaint indicates Hoffman began to be physical with the girl and demanded she take off her clothes.

The alleged victim in this case told police “she was reluctant to take off her clothes,” however she knew Hoffman had a knife on him at all times. She previously “told him this scared her and she did not like it.” The complaint says Hoffman then had inappropriate sexual contact with the girl. At one point, the girl told investigators she “felt like she was going to die.”

On January 4th, a detective investigating this case was at Brookfield Central High School when Hoffman was brought into the office. Hoffman was searched — and investigators took custody of Hoffman’s backpack. Inside, the detective “located a Tac-Force Speedster model brown handled knife.” The complaint indicates the knife is designed to be opened with one hand. The associate principal at the school also turned over a black Huskie folding knife which had been located “during a search of the defendant’s vehicle parked on the property of Brookfield Central High School.”

If convicted on the assault charge, Hoffman faces up to 40 years in prison and $100,000 in fines. The strangulation charge comes with a maximum six years in prison and $10,000 in fines. The dangerous weapons on school premises charge has a maximum penalty of nine months in prison and $10,000 in fines.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.