× Caught on camera: Suspects in Clark gas station may be tied to another robbery

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help to identify a pair of suspects who robbed the Clark gas station located on E. Moreland Blvd. near Manhattan Dr. on Sunday evening, January 8th.

Investigators were called to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. Their initial investigation has revealed that two unknown suspects entered the gas station and one suspect brandished a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money. Cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Suspect #1 is described as a male, unknown race with a medium build. He was wearing a green jacket, hooded sweat shirt, dark-colored knit hat, a blue bandana and blue gloves.

Suspect #2’s description is a bit more vague. Officials do not have a race or gender identified. But they say the person had a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and a black jacket/vest.

Officials say this incident appears to be related to the armed robbery on January 3rd at the BP Gas Station in Waukesha (see RELATED STORIES below).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luke Hallmark at 262-524-3818.

43.024972 -88.207560