Caught on camera: Suspects in Clark gas station may be tied to another robbery

Posted 10:51 am, January 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:53AM, January 9, 2017
Suspects in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Suspects in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police need your help to identify a pair of suspects who robbed the Clark gas station located on E. Moreland Blvd. near Manhattan Dr. on Sunday evening, January 8th.

Investigators were called to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. Their initial investigation has revealed that two unknown suspects entered the gas station and one suspect brandished a firearm, pointed it at the clerk, and demanded money. Cash was taken from the clerk and the suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Suspect #1 in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Suspect #1 in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Suspect #1 is described as a male, unknown race with a medium build. He was wearing a green jacket, hooded sweat shirt, dark-colored knit hat, a blue bandana and blue gloves.

Suspect #2 in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Suspect #2 in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Suspect #2’s description is a bit more vague. Officials do not have a race or gender identified. But they say the person had a medium build and was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, gray pants and a black jacket/vest.

Officials say this incident appears to be related to the armed robbery on January 3rd at the BP Gas Station in Waukesha (see RELATED STORIES below).

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luke Hallmark at 262-524-3818.

2 suspects in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

2 suspects in Clark gas station robbery, Waukesha

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s