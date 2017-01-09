× Chicago-based Gold Standard Baking could soon come to Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A taste of Chicago could soon be coming to Wisconsin.

Gold Standard Baking is looking to expand into Pleasant Prairie.

The Chicago-based company is seeking approval to move into a new building in the Lake View Corporate Park.

The move could create up to 300 new jobs.

The company bakes and distributes croissants, English muffins and other pastries.

CLICK HERE for more on this story via the Milwaukee Business Journal.