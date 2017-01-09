Downtown Transit Center’s clock tower toppled to make way for 44-story Couture

Downtown Transit Center's clock tower

MILWAUKEE — The transformation of downtown Milwaukee continues as crews make way for a new high-rise luxury apartment building.

The clock tower at what used to be the downtown Transit Center was demolished over the weekend to make way for the new building that will change Milwaukee’s skyline.

The 44-story Couture will feature 300 apartments along with retail space, a restaurant and parking.

Officials have estimated the new building will generate about 2,000 jobs and $68 million in property tax money.

