× Green Bay Packers release DT Mike Pennel

The Green Bay Packers have released DT Mike Pennel.

The transaction was announced Monday, January 9th by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Pennel, originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo, started five of 37 games played during the regular season for the Packers from 2014-16 and saw action in four postseason contests.

Pennel in December was suspended for the last four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy after serving a four-game ban to start the year.