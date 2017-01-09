Green Bay Packers release DT Mike Pennel

Posted 3:59 pm, January 9, 2017, by
Mike Pennel

Mike Pennel

The Green Bay Packers have released DT Mike Pennel.

The transaction was announced Monday, January 9th by Executive Vice President, General Manager and Director of Football Operations Ted Thompson.

Pennel, originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Colorado State-Pueblo, started five of 37 games played during the regular season for the Packers from 2014-16 and saw action in four postseason contests.

Pennel in December was suspended for the last four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy after serving a four-game ban to start the year.

Pennel got his first chance to start last season when defensive tackle Letroy Guion was suspended the first three games following an off-season arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s