× Help is available for families displaced after West Allis apartment fire

WEST ALLIS — The West Allis-West Milwaukee School District is organizing support for families affected by the fire at the Morgan Grove apartment complex over the weekend. Roughly 75 residents were displaced as a result of this fire — many of them are families with children who attend schools in the district.

Families from Mitchell Elementary, Hoover Elementary, Frank Lloyd Wright Intermediate, Lane Intermediate, Nathan Hale High School, as well as other schools are in need of our support.

If you are one of our families that was displaced by the fire, officials want you to know they are prepared to provide assistance through Community Closets at Horace Mann Elementary School and Frank Lloyd Wright Intermediate School. The Horace Mann Community Closet is open from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day this week, while the Frank Lloyd Wright Community Closet is open upon request. Families are encouraged to stop by if they are in need of clothing, food, or school supplies. An online request form can be completed in advance so items can be prepared prior to pick up.

The Horace Mann Community Closet online request form is available by CLICKING HERE and the Frank Lloyd Wright Community Closet online request form is available by CLICKING HERE. The Red Cross is also providing support and can be contacted at 414-342-8680.

If employees and community members would like to make donations to help our families in need, we are requesting support in the form of gift cards from Pick N Save, Target, Walmart, or any gas cards. These gift card donations should be delivered to the WAWM School District Administration Building at 1205 South 70th Street, West Allis, WI 53214 to the attention of Cari Krueger located on the 4th floor. All gift cards will be distributed to these families through our community closets.