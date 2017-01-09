Oh deer! Rescuers jump into action after deer found stuck on frozen river in Connecticut

SIMSBURY, Connecticut — Oh deer!

A poor deer had to be rescued Monday, January 9th after it became stuck out on the frozen Farmington River in Connecticut for hours.

Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said they believe the deer was chased onto the ice by coyotes.

A rescuer had to lower herself onto the ice and pull the deer to shore.

Once on solid ground, the deer was unable to run off on its own, so crews carried it to a safe spot.

They believe the deer will survive, but they’re checking on her.

At last check, the deer was resting by the river banks.